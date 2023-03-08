Ring has been producing smart home products for quite some time, offering a wide variety of products like doorbell cameras, outdoor cameras, indoor cameras, alarms, and more. So while a new doorbell camera from the company might not sound all that exciting, its latest model, the Battery Doorbell Plus, actually offers a number of improvements over its predecessor, making it a worthwhile upgrade or great new purchase for someone looking to secure their home.

The Battery Doorbell Plus offers the traditional look of Ring's previous doorbell cameras, but the similarities stop there, as it offers enhanced HD resolution now coming in at 1536p. For comparison, other Ring models only offer a maximum capture resolution of 1080p, which is still quite good, but those extra pixels in the Battery Doorbell Plus can really help to make things look just a tad bit crisper.

If that wasn't enough to pique your interest, the new doorbell camera gets an extended field of view (FOV) allowing users to see more of what's outside their door with 150 degree horizontal and vertical FOV, you can now actually see packages that are delivered to your door, which is a huge win. As far as other details, you can expect the same features you'd on other Ring doorbell cameras like live video and two-way talk, along with motion detection functionality, and access to the video feed from the Ring app on your Android or iOS device.

While the doorbell can be hard-wired to your home using your existing doorbell cables, you will also have the option to mount it and use battery power. The doorbell will come with a rechargeable battery that can last six months to a year on a single charge, which is plenty. If interested, you can always pick up one up directly from the Ring website. For now, it's only available for pre-order, but will begin shipping to customer on April 5, 2023.

