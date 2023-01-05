Amazon's Ring, primarily known for its home security products, decided to finally branch out, delivering a new product to help vehicles stay secure. In addition, it also reintroduced a highly compact video doorbell that can be mounted over your door's existing peephole. The products are now available for purchase with the Car Cam available for pre-order and the Peephole Cam coming in at a much lower price from when it was originally released.

Ring Car Cam $200 at Amazon

According to Ring, its new Car Cam will protect your vehicle around the clock with its dual HD cameras. With one camera facing the cabin and one facing the front of the car, Ring hopes that this will be enough to alert users of any kind of strange activities that are happening around their car, no matter the angle. The camera will alert users whenever there is motion, and even has a two-way talk feature, just in case you want to communicate with someone on the other end of the camera.

The Car Cam can be used at home on Wi-Fi, or on the go with cellular connectivity. Luckily, keeping the device connected doesn't cost that much, with Ring charging $6 per month or $60 a year for its service. In addition to the usual set of features, when connected to cellular service the Car Cam will offer cloud storage for recorded video for up to 180 days. You'll also be able to download and share the recorded videos. Furthermore, you'll get more detailed alerts with pictures and descriptions of what set the alert off. The Ring Car Cam is now available for pre-order costing $199.99.

Ring Peephole Cam $130 at Amazon

The Ring Peephole Cam is back and now comes in at a lower price tag. While it originally made its debut back in 2019, the company re-introduced the product at CES 2023, giving the device a second chance. The product works pretty much like Ring's other products, but can be installed in your existing peephole on your door, making it as simple as just removing your old peephole and popping in the Ring replacement. The device is available for order for $130 on Amazon.