Ring could launch a Glass Break Sensor soon

Amazon’s Ring makes a ton of different smart-home additions that sometimes veer into the realm of security. From the company’s basic video doorbells to the more advanced Ring Alarm Pro hub, there’s something for everybody. Ring could be gearing up to launch a Glass Break sensor soon though, as version 3.47.0 of the app that just rolled out on the Google Play Store hints at.

An APK teardown can often predict features that may arrive in a future update of an application, but it is possible that any of the features we mention here may not make it in a future release. This is because these features are currently unimplemented in the live build and may be pulled at any time by the developers in a future build.

Strings within the app refer to a “Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor”:

<string name="device_help_video_body_glass_break_sensor_about">An overview of the Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor and how it works.</string> <string name="device_help_video_body_glass_break_sensor_install">Learn how to install your Glass Break Sensor.</string> <string name="device_help_video_title_glass_break_sensor_about">All about the Glass Break Sensor</string> <string name="device_help_video_title_glass_break_sensor_install">Installing the Glass Break Sensor</string>

Given the litany of options that Ring has on offer when it comes to protecting your home, it’s kind of surprising that the company didn’t have a sensor for detecting broken windows. In fact, Ring even advertises a workaround using a Ring Alarm, an Amazon Echo, and Alexa Guard to detect the sound of glass breaking, as the company previously didn’t make its own sensor. You could also use motion sensors near your windows, though those would be more likely to trip by accident.

In the same version of the app, we managed to surface the setup activity of the Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor, as shown above. We also found references to video links on Ring’s servers for setting up the Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor that, when navigated to, display placeholder videos. It seems that a launch may be coming sooner rather than later, especially if this is now being added to the app that’s distributed on the Google Play Store.