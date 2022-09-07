Ring rolls out end-to-end encryption for its battery-powered video doorbells and security cameras

Over a year after bringing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to its wired video doorbells and security cameras, Ring is finally extending E2EE to its battery-powered products. If you own a battery-powered Ring video doorbell or security camera, you can now enable E2EE by heading to the Video Encryption settings in the Ring app for iOS and Android.

After enabling E2EE, only Ring users can view the video feed of their doorbell or security camera on their mobile device. Ring will no longer have access to the video feed, but users will lose out on a few features. For instance, users will not be able to preview videos on the Event Timeline view in the Ring app. Furthermore, features like motion verification and human identification won’t work either.

Interestingly, while Ring has now extended E2EE to all its currently available video doorbells and cameras, the feature is still not available on the affordable Ring Video Doorbell Wired (via The Verge). If you own any of the other Ring devices, you can follow the steps provided on this support page to set up Video End-to-End Encryption. Note that Video End-to-End Encryption requires an iPhone running iOS 12 or later or an Android phone running Android 9.0 Lollipop or later.

Along with E2EE for its battery-powered video doorbells and security cameras, Ring is also making it easier for users to save recorded videos when selling or disposing of a Ring device. Users will now see a new Remove Device option when removing a doorbell or camera from their account in the Ring app, allowing them to save or delete events/videos from the device before removing it from their Ring account. Users will be able to store the videos on their account as long as they have an active Ring subscription. On canceling the subscription, users will get the option to manually download any videos they wish to keep.

Via: The Verge