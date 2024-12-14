Your changes have been saved Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) $30 $60 Save $30 Keep your home secure with the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen). This security camera features 1080p video, two-way talk, and a privacy cover. The best part is that you can now grab it for 50% off for a limited time. $30 at Amazon

Gone are the days when you need to call a professional service in order to secure your home. You now have the option of grabbing something off the shelf, installing it yourself, and just signing up for service using an accompanying app on your phone.

Related Best smart locks in 2024 Ditch your house keys and lock your door from anywhere

The process is now more seamless thanks to these smart home solutions, and you can even have a home or office fully monitored in less than a day. With that said, this Ring Indoor Cam is now down to its lowest price at 50% off, dropping it down to just $30 for a limited time.

What's great about the Ring Indoor Cam?

The Ring Indoor Cam has over 22,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features 1080p recording and comes in a design that looks at home in nearly any scenario. You can place it anywhere and mount it easily thanks to its unique design. Once you have it where you want it, just plug it in and you're good to go.

While you'll get crystal clear video and images during the day, this model can also capture events that happen at night. The camera also has the ability for two-way communication, which means you can even speak with people if you ever need to. The camera also has motion detection, which can make capturing activities easier.

And if you sign up for Ring service, you can save all the recorded data in the cloud and easily access it from the app. You can even record 24 hours a day, seven days a week if you want to. Of course, if you don't like the idea of being recorded all the time, there's a manual shutter on the front that can help you achieve the privacy you need.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here, unless you're looking for something more robust that will probably cost a little more. Overall, the Ring Indoor Cam is a fantastic option that hits the sweet spot when it comes to price and features. So grab this deal while youc and because it won't be around for long.