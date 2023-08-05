Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Ring Indoor Cam $60 $125 Save $65 A fantastic combo kit that includes a video doorbell and camera for monitoring indoor areas. During this promotional period, the bundle comes in at just $60, which is $65 off the regular price. $60 at Best Buy

The Ring Alarm Security System $180 $300 Save $120 A fantastic combo kit that includes a camera for monitoring indoor areas and a full security system that will keep your home secure. During this promotional period, the bundle comes in at just $180, which is $120 off the regular price. $180 at Best Buy

Ring Alarm 8-piece Kit $230 $415 Save $185 A fantastic combo kit that includes a video doorbell, a camera for monitoring indoor areas, and a complete security system to keep the house or office safe. During this promotional period, the bundle comes in at just $230, which is $185 off the regular price. $230 at Best Buy

Smart home products come in all shapes and sizes, but if you're looking to secure and monitor your home, you can't go wrong with products from Ring. Although the company is best known for its video doorbells, it also offers a wide variety of products that range from indoor sensors to video cameras. During this Ring summer flash sale, you can save up to 52% off, which can make building out your smart home or office, a lot more affordable.

We've picked out three of the more interesting promotional bundles from the sale, which offer different forms of coverage at varying price points that will suit the needs of your home or office. If you've been thinking about getting a basic setup, we recommend the Ring video doorbell package which also comes with an indoor camera so that you can monitor things that are happening directly outside your door and inside your home or office. You'll get two areas that you can monitor and for $60, you can't beat this deal.

If you're looking for something a little more robust, you can also step up to the Ring Alarm Security System, which includes a six-piece security system and also comes with an indoor camera. You'll get a variety of sensors that you can set up in your home or office, and one camera to visually monitor an area. And last but not least, the most complete kit out of the three is going to contain eight pieces, which include an alarm system, along with an indoor camera and video doorbell. While the former will cost you $180, the latter comes in at $230 — both offer plenty of value for their prices.

The good thing here is that there's a bundle for every situation, and whether you're looking to go big, or start with something small, Ring has you covered. Just be sure to take advantage of these prices while you can, because this flash deal is only going to be around for one day.