Ring Spotlight Cam Pro unveiled, completely wireless with advanced tracking features

If you’re looking to bolster your home security, the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro looks to be an enticing option. Packing a completely wireless design with all of the tracking software you could ever need, it looks perfect for a home security network. It has 3D motion detection thanks to included radar which helps the company’s “Bird’s Eye View” feature. This feature shows a picture-in-picture layout showing both the movement path and gray dots that light up so that you can see where the motion event that triggered it started.

The best part of this entire package is that this is the first time these features have been available in an entirely wireless package. The mapped trail through Bird’s Eye View can show you exactly where something moved to and from, even when it wasn’t recording, and you can then review those events after the fact so long as you have a Ring Protect subscription.

A new feature called Bird’s Eye Zones builds n Bird’s Eye View, where you can outline specific parts of your home to customize your alerts. This feature lets you use the aerial map, similar to Bird’s Eye View, to set your specific motion-detection zones around your yard, lawn, or driveway.

On top of that, the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro has all of the other features you’ve come to know and love from Ring. That includes Two-Way Talk, Color Night Vision, Live View, and a security siren. It has an all-new design as well and looks like a normal security camera. It’s not flashy or stylish, but you don’t really want that kind of thing for a home security peripheral anyway.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro can be powered via battery, solar panel, or even just by plugging it in. You can pre-order the battery and plug-in model for $229.99, whereas the solar-panel model costs $249.99.

At the same time, Amazon also announced the Blink Mini Pan Tilt Mount and the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. Both of these devices are different systems and are not interoperable with Ring — oddly enough. The Blink camera is a hard-wired camera that can be used in home security for motion detection and can provide up to 2600 lumens of LED lighting. There’s also a 1080p live view and two-way audio. With a Blink subscription you can store video clips and photos in the cloud.

As for the Blink Mini Pan Tilt Mount, it’s an add-on to the Blink Mini that allows you to remotely pan your Blink Mini up, down, left, and right. The mount can be added if you already own a Blink Mini via micro USB, and you can place it on any surface.

The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera will be coming to the U.S. for $99.99 in the coming months. The Blink Mini Pan Tilt Mount is available for pre-order today in the U.S. and Canada as a bundle for $59.99, or as a mount only for just $29.99.