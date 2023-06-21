Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Pop $40 $105 Save $65 This Ring Video Doorbell wired bundle comes with an Echo Pop speaker and is now 62% off for a limited time. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day has been announced for July 11 and 12, but that doesn't mean the company isn't dishing out awesome deals early for current Prime members. It's now offering promotional pricing on Echo products, with one of the highlights being a bundle that includes the Ring Video Doorbell and an Echo Pop speaker. The Echo Pop speaker is Amazon's latest smart home product, offering a fun design, robust sound, and the power of Amazon's Alexa. Now for a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Pop speaker for just $40. That's an incredible savings of 62% off the retail price when combined.

The Ring Video Doorbell is a compact and sleek 1080p wired video doorbell that can give you a heads-up about who's at the door, even when you're not at home. With two-way talk, you can communicate with whoever might be on your front porch, and with its advanced motion detection, you'll always be alerted when someone is approaching your home. The video doorbell also features night vision, which means even in the darkest conditions, you'll still be able to see what's going on. And since this is a wired product, you just need to hook it up to your existing doorbell wiring to install it, making it easy and convenient to set up.

While you can monitor your doorbell from your smartphone, you can also monitor it through your smart speaker, which is where the Echo Pop comes into play. Although you won't get any visual indicators, the smart speaker can alert you with motion alerts, and you'll also be able to communicate directly with whoever is at your door using the Echo Pop speaker. Of course, if you don't want to grab this bundle, Amazon also offers plenty of other deals on its smart home products, which you can see above.

Be sure to grab these deals while you can because, at these prices, they won't be around for long. Also, be sure to check out some of the other deals being offered ahead of Prime Day, with incredible pricing on laptops, monitors, earbuds, CPUs and GPUs, SSDs, and PC accessories.