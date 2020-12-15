Know who’s at your door with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, and grab one for under $100

I get a lot of knocks on my door nowadays. Every time, I need to do some quick mental gymnastics to figure out what to do. Is it Instacart just dropping off the groceries and my notifications didn’t tell me? Is it the mailman? Is it someone asking for me to do a survey and I’ll need to grab my mask from my room? Am I overthinking things because of anxiety? (The answer to that last question is always yes.) But there’s a solution to this constant problem, and it costs only $95 refurbished–the Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro didn’t make our smart home gifts under $100 article for one simple reason: Normally, the smart doorbell retails for $250! But, thanks to Woot!, you can save a lot on this helpful smart home item and grab one for just $95. You can’t complain about $155 in savings!

One thing to note, however, that this is a refurbished version of the doorbell. For most people, this isn’t going to be a problem. As an Amazon Certified Refurbished item, you can be sure the Ring Video Doorbell will work as if it was brand new. It just won’t come in the original packaging, and there’s a small chance there might be a physical blemish on it.

But for only $95 and free shipping (if you’re an Amazon Prime member), you can’t go wrong with this deal. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro will, of course, allow you to see who is at your door, but it also allows for two-way talking, gives customizable alert zones, and plenty more. With the doorbell being compatible with Alexa, you can do all sorts of useful things with this smart doorbell!

Ring Video Doorbell Pro (Refurbished) See who is at your door with the Ring Video Doorbell! Woot! currently has refurbished models of the smart doorbell for just $95. This deal is available until December 21st! $95 at Woot!

This deal is available at Woot! until the 21st or until the item sells out. If you happen to miss it, you can grab a new Ring Video Doorbell on sale for $170 at Amazon: