Ring launches its cheapest smart doorbell, the Video Doorbell Wired

Amazon on Wednesday introduced a new Ring doorbell that retails for just $59. That makes it the company’s most affordable video doorbell yet—and a great option for those who have been curious about getting a smart doorbell for their home.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired (I know, not the most exciting name) isn’t just cheap, but small, too. Not that size has really been an issue with Ring’s other video doorbells, but it makes the latest version more inconspicuous. It won’t be such an eyesore outside of your front door.

“Since day one, Ring’s focus has been to invent security solutions that solve real customer problems,” said Jamie Siminoff, Founder and Chief Inventor of Ring. “With Ring Video Doorbell Wired, we packed the features that matter into a small, compact design, giving customers more choice when it comes to selecting the Ring Video Doorbell that best fits their needs.”

As the name implies, the new security device can only be used as a hardwired doorbell, unlike the other options that are battery-powered. You can get a Video Doorbell for $99, which isn’t too much more expensive. It’s about choosing what fits best in your home.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired includes 1080p video with night vision, two-way talk with noise cancellation, custom motion detection zones, and support for other Ring products and services. You can also add a Ring Protect subscription, which lets you review, share, and save every video and photo. A basic plan starts at $40 per year.

Ring recently rolled out end-to-end encryption to select video doorbells earlier this year. You can see a list of devices that support end-to-end encryption here.

The newest video doorbell is a great option for anyone looking to dabble in smart security. If you own other Amazon devices, such as an Echo Show, you can see when someone ring your doorbell, so there’s a nice harmony.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired can be preordered now from Ring and Amazon for $59, with a launch set for February 24.