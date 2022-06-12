Riot Games joining Xbox Game Pass on mobile and PC

In an announcement few could ever have predicted, Riot Games is adding its catalog to Xbox Game Pass. The partnership was announced at Microsoft’s big Xbox/Bethesda showcase at not-E3, and for the first time for Game Pass extends specifically to mobile games.

Riot Games titles are free to play and some of the most popular titles on the planet right now, but Game Pass subscribers will get access to paid content as part of their subscriptions. On PC, this includes League of Legends and Valorant. On mobile, players will enjoy bonus content in League of Legends: Wild Rift, while players on both benefit in Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics.

Here’s a quick overview of what mobile players can expect:

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Mobile) : All Champions Unlocked

: All Champions Unlocked Legends of Runeterra (PC & Mobile) : Foundations Set Unlocked

: Foundations Set Unlocked Teamfight Tactics (PC & Mobile): Select Little Legends Unlocked

On the PC, all champions are unlocked in League of Legends and all agents unlocked in Valorant. What isn’t a part of the deal is a console port of any of the games or, as a result, cloud access to any of the titles either.

It isn’t clear yet exactly when the new partnership will come into effect, but we do have some vague clues to go on. Xbox stated that everything from the combined showcase with Bethesda will be available to play within the next 12 months. Admittedly, nobody will want to wait a year for this, but in a post on the Xbox Wire, Riot Games says that they’ll be explaining more about it soon. A slide at the end of the show however did indicate it won’t happen until 2023.

For Xbox this is a real next step for Game Pass. Xbox Cloud Gaming already provides access to some of the hottest AAA titles on a mobile device, but that relies on being able to stream games. With this partnership, truly mobile players are the beneficiary. The implications for the future of Game Pass just keep getting bigger.

Source: Xbox