Riot Games’ Valorant reportedly won’t run on PCs that bypass Windows 11 system requirements

Microsoft is just over a month away from beginning the rollout of Windows 11, and as we know, there are some new system requirements. You’re going to need a newer CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB of storage, and you’ll need TPM 2.0. Now, it seems that some games, such as Riot Games’ Valorant, are enforcing those new rules as well.

According to the report, it’s just being enforced on Windows 11. If you’re still running Windows 10 and you don’t have TPM 2.0, you’re good to go, at least for now. Windows 10 is supported until October 2025, but that doesn’t mean that Valorant, and its Vanguard security software, will continue to only require TPM 2.0 on Windows 11. In fact, there isn’t even any evidence that the TPM 2.0 requirement with Vanguard is strictly related to the requirement in Windows 11.

Valorant has started to enforce both TPM and Secure boot if YOU are playing on Windows 11 to ensure a trusted platform when playing Valorant. @RiotVanguard team yet again leading the anti-cheat industry in the right direction for competitive integrity pic.twitter.com/qgTM1yNqdA — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) September 3, 2021

Enforcing TPM 2.0 helps to prevent people from cheating. After all, the Trusted Platform Module is all about security. It means that if your specific hardware or device ID gets banned, you can’t spoof a new device ID.

The reason that such a feature wouldn’t show up on Windows 10 is because so many people without TPM 2.0 are already using the platform. Windows 10 has the same system requirements as Windows 7, which is well over a decade old now. TPM 2.0 has only been required on new PCs since mid-2016, and since it’s a requirement for Windows 11, it’s safe to assume that everyone running the new OS has it. With four years of support left on Windows 10, it’s unclear if Vanguard will continue to not require TPM 2.0 on the platform for that long.

Of course, there are many that have bypassed the new system requirements. It’s not even hard to do. Microsoft has said that if you clean install Windows 11 with an ISO, it won’t check if you meet the soft floor, which is the newer CPUs and TPM 2.0, but you might not get updates. As it turns out though, some software might not work, and we’ll see if other games follow suit.