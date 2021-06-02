Riot announces VALORANT Mobile is in the works

On the one-year anniversary of Riot’s first-person shooter VALORANT, the company has announced that VALORANT Mobile is in the works, and it will feature the “same competitive VALORANT experience” as offered on PC. The game has amassed over half a billion games played and 14 million players over the past year, making it one of the most popular PC games. For a long time now, it has been rumored that the company was working on a mobile port of the game, as Riot has also had success in its release of League of Legends: Wild Rift on mobile. Although the company confirmed the mobile port, they did not give any detailed information.

In a conversation with Polygon, though, VALORANT’s executive producer Anna Donlon revealed a few details about the project. The team behind the mobile VALORANT port is working to ensure that the experience won’t be compromised on mobile. Donlon told Polygon that a checklist was made of VALORANT’s core values, and if any of them were an issue, then the game would not be ported.

“We didn’t start out with ‘We’re making VALORANT on mobile,’ we started out with ‘Can we make VALORANT on mobile?’ with a lot of skepticism,” Donlon said. “For us, whatever you get out of playing on PC, you should get out of playing VALORANT on mobile. But we have to recognize that the mobile player need is different.”

No further details were given about how the game was going to be ported, and Donlon also made it clear that both the PC and the mobile games would encompass different experiences, with neither being compromised in favor of the other. Furthermore, there is not going to be cross-play between the platforms. There are also plans for a console version, though Donlon said that “[i]t’s not easy to have that level of competitive integrity on a platform where the controller is fighting you for that. And we just didn’t want it. […] So we found it took to mobile quicker and it took to mobile easier.” No dates were given for a release, but Donlon hopes that it is “something we’ll be able to see in year two.”