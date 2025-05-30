If you're exploring alternatives to the Raspberry Pi, RISC-V single-board computers (SBCs) have become increasingly compelling. These open-source hardware platforms offer flexibility and performance that can rival traditional ARM-based boards. Whether you're into AI development, edge computing, or just tinkering with new architectures, here are five RISC-V SBCs that stand out in 2025.
Do you care about RISC-V?
RISC-V is slowly but surely growing, and with devices like the Milk-V Duo S giving us a taste of the architecture alongside advertisements in emulation software, the ISA could well become viable in the not-too-distant future. It's primarily an Arm competitor, but Arm is really coming into its own as an x86_64 competitor, too. What do you think?