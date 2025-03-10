Assembling a powerful network stack can make you feel like a god of computing, though there are a couple of things you should be aware of when you purchase new networking equipment. For instance, network switches typically feature SFP and RJ45 ports, which differ in several respects besides their pinout. So, here’s a quick breakdown of RJ45 and SFP interfaces to help you choose the ideal port for your networking needs.

Connectivity options

Winner: SFP and its versatile nature

Starting with the basics, RJ45 and SFP ports cater to different services. Unlike the latter, the RJ45 interface connects devices over the Ethernet protocol. As such, most mainstream laptops, motherboards, NAS, and routers feature RJ45 connections, with a few consumer-grade switches featuring an SFP port or two.

In contrast, the SFP interface is typically used with Single Mode (SMF) and Multimode (MMF) fiber connections. For home labbers and normal users, you can pair an SFP port with Ethernet cables using transceiver modules, making it more flexible than its rival.

Setup costs

Winner: RJ45, especially for home networks