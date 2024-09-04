RK ROYAL KLUDGE RK61 $45 $65 Save $20 A fantastic compact mechanical keyboard with all the bells and whistles you'll need. Now it can be had for even less with a discount that drops it down to just $45. $45 at Amazon

If you've been thinking about upgrading your keyboard, now's going to be a great time. One of our favorite mechanical keyboards, the RK Royal Kludge K61, is now being discounted on Amazon. The keyboard is compact, offers a great typing experience, and, best of all, comes in at a price that's absolutely affordable. The keyboard is normally $65, but is now being discounted to $49.99, which is 23% off its original retail price.

What makes this deal even sweeter is that you can take an additional $5 off if you clip the digital coupon before check out, bringing it down to $45 in the limited time deal from Amazon. This isn't the cheapest price we've seen for this keyboard, but it's close, which means you should grab this keyboard while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the RK Royal Kludge K61?

The RK Royal Kludge K61 features a compact size with its 60% layout, making it perfect if you don't have a lot of desk space. You also get three ways to connect with Bluetooth, USB-C, and a 2.4Ghz connection thanks to the included dongle. What's great is that it can work with a variety of devices, like Windows and macOS PCs, tablets, and even smartphones.

When it comes to wireless performance, you'll get up to 13 hours of use, and 360 hours of standby time. For those that like to add a little pop of color to their desk, this keyboard offers different types of illuminations and colors. And while the typing experience is pretty good, you can always improve it since the switches are hot swappable.

And finally, there's the price. With this recent discount, you're saving so much off of the original price with the promotion dropping it down to just $45. You really can't ask for much more at this price, especially when it's a good product already.