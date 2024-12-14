Your changes have been saved ROYAL KLUDGE RK61 Pro $40 $50 Save $10 The Royal Kludge RK61 Pro is a 60% mechanical keyboard that can be used wired or wirelessly. You get excellent durability with its aluminum case, and there's even some customization available thanks to the removable switches. Right now, you can score this keyboard for just $40 from Amazon. $40 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a new keyboard, chances are, you've seen the startling amount of options available. And while mechanical keyboards can be more expensive than a traditional membrane keyboard, they tend to offer better durability and reliability, and some can even be upgraded and serviced.

That's where the Royal Kludge RK61 Pro comes in, providing a fantastic typing experience while also featuring all the perks you'd want from a mechanical keyboard. The best part is that this keyboard isn't all that expensive, coming in at just $50. Of course, we're here to save you money, so right now, if you're quick, you can grab one of the best mechanical keyboards for just $40, which is 20% off its retail price.

What's great about the Royal Kludge RK61 Pro?

The Royal Kludge RK61 Pro keyboard has received an update for 2024, featuring improvements from the previous years' model that many will appreciate. While the previous model was good, this new version offers better stability and durability thanks to its CNC aluminum case.

The keyboard also makes use of PBT keycaps and Gateron Brown switches that provide a seamless and tactile typing experience. Of course, if you aren't a fan, you can always swap out the keycaps and switches to something that's more to your liking.

The ability to remove the keycaps and switches also makes it possible to repair the keyboard when needed. If a switch goes bad or the keycaps break, then you can pick up a compatible pair from your local PC store or just buy something online.

While you can keep things fairly simple when it comes to the looks of the Royal Kludge RK61 Pro, it does offer some flair thanks to its RGB lighting. Although it can't be customized, there are different illumination modes.

Perhaps the most important thing here, though, is going to be compatibility. The Royal Kludge RK61 Pro can be used with Windows, macOS, and even Android. You can use it wired or wireless, which makes it a little more versatile.

Overall, this keyboard is going to be an absolute winner at this price. We already loved it before at its $50 price tag, so at this discounted price it becomes an absolute no-brainer. Just grab it quickly because this price won't last long. Or if you're on the fence, take a look at some other great budget keyboards.