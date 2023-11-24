Royal Kludge RK84 $56 $90 Save $34 When it comes to compact wireless mechanical keyboards, Royal Kludge has kind of mastered the value proposition. Its RK84 75% keyboard features dual wireless plus wired connectivity, is hot-swappable, has a large battery, and comes with customizable RGB. And this Black Friday, you can grab it for nearly 40% off. $56 at Amazon

'Tis the season of sales and fresh Black Friday deals. You might already be stalking your favorite Apple products, gaming laptops, or AMD and Intel CPUs for some sweet discounts. But amid all the hype, this hot-swappable mechanical keyboard deal might have escaped your attention. The Royal Kludge RK84 Wireless 75% keyboard is one of the best budget mechanical keyboards. And its extremely low price is just one of the reasons why.

RK84 is my daily driver, and here's why I love it

I'm actually writing this post on a white RK84 that I've been using for around six months now. I only have good things to say about it... well, mostly. The aspects of a keyboard that matter the most to me — like typing experience, battery life, and design — the RK84 is pretty damn good at each of them.

There are three switches to choose from: blue, red, and brown. I picked the brown switches for their sound and feedback, and I've thoroughly enjoyed the experience. I absolutely wanted a wireless keyboard to achieve a clutter-free desk setup, and the battery life of the RK84 has consistently lasted me a month on a single charge with RGB turned off. I also love its compact, white aesthetic and the detachable frame that allows me to experiment with different looks. If you have trouble using it with Bluetooth, you can switch to its 2.4GHz Wi-Fi receiver for a more stable connection.

I especially bought the RK84 for its hot-swappability to explore various mods to improve the sound and feel during typing. But, even without any modifications, it sounds great due to a pre-installed foam dampener. Talk about value.

Many additional features make the RK84 so enticing: magnetic feet for adjustability, USB pass-through ports, multiple profiles for different devices, and the customizable RGB backlight. There are other features like programmable macros and per-key RGB customization with the Royal Kludge software, but they lack good execution, and I mostly ignored them.

Overall, at its current price of $56, the RK84 simply offers so much that it's hard to complain about a few of its downsides. If you want to grab this one, act soon before this Black Friday deal disappears.