Looking for a robotic vacuum to help with your cleaning this Black Friday? Look no further than Roborock! It's one of the leading robotic vacuum manufacturers, and it's offering amazing discounts on many of its products.

You can save up to $340 on some of its most popular models, including the S7 series, S7 MaxV series, E5 series, Dyad, Q5 series, and Q7 series. So don't miss out on this great opportunity to get a high-quality robotic vacuum that will make your life easier. Keep reading to learn why you might want a Roborock Robot Vacuum Cleaner and some of the best deals available for Black Friday and Cyber Monday!

5 reasons to buy a Roborock robot vacuum cleaner

#1. Powerful suction

Roborock vacuum cleaners are incredibly powerful. They feature a suction force ranging from 2500Pa to 5100Pa, so you can easily lift dust and debris from any floor. Thanks to HyperSuction force, the robot vacuum cleaner can also lift debris from deep within the carpet fibers, making them ideal for carpeted homes.

#2. Carpet detection

Roborock vacuum cleaners automatically detect obstacles and carpets. While navigating around your home, the most advanced cleaners automatically lift to avoid mopping the carpet. Some also enhance suction force to remove dirt and debris from carpets. You can also create intelligent no-map zones to help the vacuum cleaner avoid carpets.

#3. Intelligent navigation

Roborock vacuum cleaners use ReactiveAI 2.0, an advanced AI technology, to avoid obstacles. Thanks to LiDAR navigation, the vacuum cleaner can easily identify different flooring styles, mopping zones, and vacuuming zones. You can also create multiple zones with different cleaning specifications, so you can clean rooms the way you want to.

#4. Self-cleaning capabilities

Some of the most powerful Roborock vacuum cleaners have automatic dust collection capabilities. They can store up to 120 days of dirt and debris, so you don’t need to manually empty the bin after every pass. This feature, combined with the automatic docking capability, allows Roborock vacuum cleaners to function almost without human intervention.

#5. Vacuum and mop simultaneously

Roborock vacuum cleaners can vacuum and mop simultaneously. Vacuum dirt and debris off floors and carpets or use sonic mopping capabilities to dislodge debris. The robot vacuum doesn’t need to go over the same area twice, so you can clean the entire home in half the time. Furthermore, Roborock vacuum cleaners don’t leave skid marks.

Best Roborock vacuum cleaner deals for Black Friday

If you’re looking for a powerful and intelligent robot vacuum cleaner, the Roborock range of vacuums is ideal for both medium-sized and large homes. Whether you want a powerful sonic mopping robot vacuum (Roborock S7), a robot vacuum cleaner for large homes (Roborock S7 MaxV), budget-friendly robot vacuum cleaners (Roborock E5 series), or smart navigation (Roborock Q5), you have plenty to choose from! And Cyber Monday week is the best time to claim amazing discounts on your favorite vacuum cleaners.

Roborock S7 — $409.99 ($649.99)

Discount : $240 (37% off)

: $240 (37% off) Date: Nov. 24-Dec. 4

The Roborock S7 won 17 Best of CES Awards in 2021 from numerous outlets, including Newsweek, How To Geek, Business Insider, and more. The S7 uses sonic mopping technology, which involves using sonic vibrations to dislodge stains and dirt while scrubbing 3,000 times per minute. It also features an intelligent mop-lifting feature, allowing it to lift itself up when a carpet is detected. This is one of the best robot vacuum cleaners for mopping carpeted homes.

Roborock S7

Roborock S7+ — $679.99 ($949.98)

Discount : $270 (28% off)

: $270 (28% off) Date: Nov. 24-Dec. 4

The Roborock S7+ is a smart vacuum/sonic mop combo with a large self-empty dock, making it a truly hands-free experience. The self-empty dock automatically empties after each cleanup, so you can go for up to 120 days without having to empty it manually. It also includes a multi-layer air filtration system that can remove 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, helping you keep your home clean and allergen-free.

Roborock S7+

Roborock S7 MaxV — $639.99 ($859.99)

Discount : $220 (26% off)

: $220 (26% off) Date: Nov. 24-Dec. 4

Roborock S7 MaxV is a robot vacuum and mop with an incredibly powerful 5100Pa suction force. This vacuum cleaner is powered by ReactiveAI 2.0, an AI technology that detects obstacles using a camera, even in pitch darkness. And since the device comes with a camera, you can also video call to observe where it’s cleaning. You can also use this impressive feature to help you keep track of pets when you’re not around!

Roborock S7 MaxV

Roborock S7 MaxV+ — $869.99 ($1,159.99)

Discount : $290 (25% off)

: $290 (25% off) Date: Nov. 24-Dec. 4

The Roborock S7 MaxV+ is similar to the aforementioned MaxV, but it has one additional advantage: the self-emptying dock. If you don’t like having to clear the dustbin every couple of days, this is an excellent solution. Thanks to automatic dust collection, you can go for up to 120 days without having to touch the device. Furthermore, thanks to multi-stage filtration, you can keep your home’s atmosphere clean and free from allergens and pollen.

Roborock S7 MaxV+

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra — $1,059.99 ($1,399.99)

Discount : $340 (24% off)

: $340 (24% off) Date: Nov. 24-Dec. 4

Roborock's S7 MaxV Ultra is one of the company's smartest robot vacuum cleaners. This vacuum cleaner offers a completely hands-free experience — it can empty automatically, mop automatically, and collect dust automatically. The dock can even clean itself while cleaning your floors! The water tank has a mopping range of 3,230 square feet, and the dock can store up to seven weeks of dust, so you can go weeks without even thinking about the vacuum cleaner.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

Roborock E5MOP —$199.99 ($359.99)

Discount : $160 (44% off)

: $160 (44% off) Date: Nov. 24 - Dec. 4

The Roborock E5MOP is a budget-friendly model that still offers advanced vacuuming features. The device is equipped with OpticEye and dual gyroscopes, so it knows exactly where it has been and where it must go for efficient cleaning. It can mop over 1,600 square feet with a 180 ml SnapMop system on a single charge, which allows it to remove the finest of dust particles and debris, making it easy to achieve a completely clean home.

Roborock E5MOP

Roborock S5Max - $379.99 ($549.99)

Discount : $170 (31% off)

: $170 (31% off) Date: Nov. 1-Nov. 30

The Roborock S5Max is a robot vacuum and mop cleaner with self-charging capabilities. This is one of the most adjustable mopping systems available because you can set the right water flow for each individual room of your home, so you can clean different types of floors with different intensities. This vacuum cleaner uses LiDAR navigation and adaptive route algorithms to chart the most efficient path to cleaning your home. You can also save up to four maps for your home, giving you total control over-cleaning.

Roborock S5Max

Roborock E5 — $179.99 ($289.99)

Discount : $110 (38% off)

: $110 (38% off) Date: Nov. 24 - Dec. 4

Roborock E5 is an incredibly intelligent robot vacuum cleaner designed for methodical precision. It’s equipped with OpticEye and dual gyroscopes, which allow it to find the most efficient path to clean your home in minimal time. It also uses a Z-shaped path to clean your home with efficiency. With 2500PA HyperForce suction, this vacuum cleaner can easily lift dirt, dust, and hair from deep within the fibers of your carpet.

Roborock E5

Roborock Dyad — $314.99 ($449.99)

Discount : $135 (30% off)

: $135 (30% off) Date: Nov. 20 - Dec.4

The Roborock Dyad is a cordless vacuum cleaner for those who prefer a traditional, handheld system. Robot vacuum cleaners are excellent, but they can’t climb walls or clean table tops, yet. Dyad offers the intelligence of robot vacuums and the versatility of handheld stick vacuum cleaners. The device features dual self-cleaning systems, so it can clean your floors and clean the brushes simultaneously, so you never use a dirty brush on your floors!

Roborock Dyad

Roborock Q5 — $299.99 ($429.99)

Discount : $130 (30% off)

: $130 (30% off) Date: Nov. 20 - Dec.4

Roborock Q5 delivers deep cleaning with a powerful 2700Pa suction force, making it ideal for homes with carpets and pets. It also features automatic carpet detection features, so when a carpet is detected, it automatically maximizes the suction force for optimal cleanliness. Plus, thanks to LiDAR navigation, the Q5 can create accurate maps of your home to chart the best path for efficient cleaning. It can run for 180 minutes on one charge.

Roborock Q5

Roborock Q5+ —$479.99 ($699.99)

Discount : $220 (31% off)

: $220 (31% off) Date: Nov. 20 - Dec. 4

The Roborock Q5+ is a more powerful version of the Q5, and it has a self-empty dock. This dock can store up to 2.5 liters of dirt, so you can go for approximately seven weeks without having to empty the bin. If you want a truly hands-free experience at a relatively affordable price, this is an excellent selection. Furthermore, this device also features a multi-plane floating brush that keeps the brush extremely close to the ground, even on rough or uneven floors.

Roborock Q5+

Roborock Q7+ — $549.99 ($799.99)

Discount : $250 (31% off)

: $250 (31% off) Date: Nov. 20 - Dec.4

Next, the Roborock Q7+ is a powerful vacuum cleaner with 2700Pa HyperForce suction force, so it can easily lift dirt and debris from floors and cracks. And with its PreciSense LiDAR navigation, the device creates accurate maps of your home and tracks the most efficient cleaning paths. This device can also vacuum and mop your floors simultaneously to remove the finest of dust and debris and eliminate the need to go over the same spot twice.

Roborock Q7+

Roborock Q7Max — $399.99 ($599.99)

Discount : $200 (33% off)

: $200 (33% off) Date: Nov. 20 - Dec. 4

The Roborock Q7Max is an extremely powerful robot vacuum cleaner with 4200Pa suction force, making it suitable for carpeted homes with pets. When the device detects a carpet, it initiates the maximum suction force to pull pet hair from deep within the fibers. It also uses LiDAR navigation to create highly accurate maps of your home that can be viewed in 3D — you can also add furnishings and different floorings to customize the cleaning for each area.

Roborock Q7Max

Roborock Q7Max+ —$599.99 ($869.99)

Discount : $270 (31% off)

: $270 (31% off) Date: Nov. 20 - Dec. 4

Finally, we have the Roborock Q7Max+, a vacuum and mop with over 30 water flow levels, so you can adjust the mopping intensity according to your specific needs and flooring. This vacuum cleaner features an all-rubber brush that doesn’t get tangled, making it ideal for long hair and pet hair. It can also run for up to 180 minutes with a single charge, so it can clean 3,229 sqare feet in one go. If you want a powerful vacuum cleaner for a large home, this is an excellent option.

Roborock Q7Max+

No matter what type of vacuum cleaner you're looking for, Roborock has you covered. And with their excellent Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you can keep your home clean for less!