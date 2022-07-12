Roborock’s Prime Day discounts on robot vacuums have never been this big before

Doing the vacuuming yourself is so last decade, the new best way to keep the house clean is with a robot vacuum. What a coincidence then that Prime Day is happening right now and that there are some stellar deals on robot vacuums. Of those, Roborock is a brand worthy of your attention and it has some big discounts on some of its best robo vacs.

In total there are six on offer, ranging from the budget to the premium and every step in between. One of the highlights is the S5 Max. This robot vacuum boasts self-charging and LiDAR, precision mapping, up to 180 minutes of run time, and voice or app control. It supports both Alexa and Google Assistant for integration into your existing smart home setup, and it has a nifty feature that allows you to set no-go zones for it to completely ignore.

Usually, the Roborock S5 Max is quite expensive at $550, but Prime Day sees a whopping $200 taken off that dropping it to just $350. That makes it too good to ignore, and it’s the largest discount Roborock has ever offered on this model.

Roborock.S5 Max ($200 off)

Roborock also has a range of its other robot vacuums on offer. Here’s the full list:

Even the entry model, the E5, comes packed with a smorgasbord of great features. It, too, is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice-activated vacuuming. This one also has an optional water tank, transforming your robo vac into a robo mop. Because nobody wants to mop the floors either, do they?

The Roborock range represents some of the best you can get in a robot vacuum and these Prime Day discounts bring the prices down to a point where there’s something for everyone. Go ahead, put your feet up. You deserve it.