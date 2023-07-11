Source: Ecovacs ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI $855 $1550 Save $695 The self-cleaning Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni robotic vacuum and mop is 45% off for this Prime Day deal. With a price that low, you're really going to clean up! $900 at Best Buy $855 at Amazon

Between chasing my preschooler around, work, and the other demands of modern life, there never seem to be enough hours in the day to finish everything. These days, my to-do list only seems to shrink when I decide to delete things that are never going to get done. That works for some tasks, but it's not an option for keeping my house clean. The biggest upgrade to my household chores routine is to outsource floor cleanings to a robotic vacuum that can also mop. I've had several models, including ones that can self-empty and self-clean, and the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is the best of the lot. It's deeply discounted to its ever-lowest price for Prime Day, and I couldn't live without it.

I love the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni, and I think you will too

The promise of every robotic vacuum is to save you time by doing the cleaning for you. Even basic models can schedule cleans, so you can run them overnight and wake up to a clean house, but most have one flaw. That's having to clean the vacuum after it's done, from emptying the dustbin to washing the mopping attachment if it has one. Not exactly the automated future that we were promised, is it?

The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni doesn't just get my floors cleaner than every other vacuum, robot vacuum, mop, or robotic mop I've ever used. It uses AI to figure out which parts of my floor are dirtiest and does extra cleaning on those parts, so no more crumbs are left along baseboards or under the dining table. When it's done, it goes back to the charging dock, but it's not done cleaning then, either. The dock empties the vacuum's dustbin, washes the two spinning mop heads, and fills the water container again. Then it gently uses hot air to dry the mop heads so they don't start to stink, a big problem with other robotic mops I've used.

You only have to change the dock's dustbag every so often, depending on how dusty your house gets and the size of the floor it's on. I'm nowhere near needing to empty mine six months in, with an all-wood open-plan floor of a normal-sized townhouse with the kitchen, dining room, and living area on it. The clean and dirty water tanks also need some manual intervention, but they're both significantly larger than the competitor's solution, so you have to do it less often.

In case you can't tell yet, I love this robovac and the amount of additional time it gives me. That's time to spend with my family, or check off other tasks from my to-do list that wouldn't otherwise get done. And more importantly, less time pushing a vacuum or mop around, chores which I dislike immensely. So go on, this deal won't last forever, but the dirt piling up on your floors will never stop.