Epic reportedly plans to bring the full Rocket League game to mobile

Epic Games is reportedly planning to bring the full version of Rocket League to mobile, with a beta potentially kicking off in Q2 2021. The upcoming release is not to be confused with Rocket League Sideswipe, which is coming to iOS and Android later this year.

According to documents made available (via Android Police) during the Epic Games v. Apple trial, Psyonix, which was acquired by Epic Games, is planning to create a next-generation launcher for Rocket League that would bring the full experience to all platforms, including mobile. Here’s what the document says:

Next-generation client with full game experience across all platforms, including mobile.

Cross-Play, Cross-Progress between mobile, PC, console

Mobile Alpha/Beta long before it’s released on other platforms.

The document also shows that Epic Games was planning to start testing Rocket League for mobile in beta in Q2 2021. These documents were initially drafted back in June 2020, so it’s possible plans have changed. However, hearing that the developers want to bring Rocket League to an even wider audience makes sense.

Just consider the bullet points highlighted in the slide. Rocket League has a ton of potential for IP integrations, potentially allowing for a ton of revenue through in-app purchases. But considering the fight currently being waged between Epic Games and Apple, plans are likely on hold until the trial concludes. As it stands, Fortnite isn’t even in the iOS App Store.

When Rocket League Sideswipe was unveiled, the experience felt perfect for mobile devices. But some were disappointed — and maybe a little confused — that it was separate from the main Rocket League game. If a new launcher is indeed in development, then mobile gamers could get both titles, adding a little variety to the mix.

As of now, Rocket League is available on pretty much every other platform, including consoles, PC, Nintendo Switch, and more.