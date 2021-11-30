Rocket League Sideswipe launches worldwide on Android and iOS

Epic’s long-awaited Rocket League Sideswipe mobile game is now available for everyone on Android and iOS. Psyonix, the team behind Rocket League, revealed in March that it was planning to bring a new, standalone Rocket League experience designed specifically for mobiles later this year. Following the announcement, the company opened up Alpha and Beta tests for the new game in select regions, allowing select users to try out the mobile title ahead of the public release. And now, the game is officially out worldwide.

In a tweet today, Psyonix announced the global rollout of Rocket League Sideswipe on iOS and Android. The app is free to play, with in-app purchases unlocking cosmetics and Rocket Pass.

Rocket League Sideswipe. Now Available Worldwide on iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/LL5qUjdoCl — Rocket League Sideswipe (@RLSideswipe) November 29, 2021

Rocket League Sideswipe follows along with the usual car soccer formula adapted from the Rocket League PC title. Matches unfold from a side-scroller view, with players competing on the field in 1v1 or 2v2 matches. The game features fast-paced, 2 min matches. You can play privately with your friends or compete with players around the world using the “Competitive Matches” mode. Rocket League Sideswipe is now available for download on the Google Play Store and the App Store on iOS.

“From the makers of Rocket League, car soccer has been reimagined for mobile devices! Get in the game with the intuitive touch controls. It’s as simple as putting the ball in your opponent’s net, but watch out! Your opponent will try to score too. Hit your boost to go faster, or use it to get off the ground and into the air to pull off some siiiick maneuvers in the air leaving your opponent in awe,” reads the game’s Play Store description.

The game is currently in the Pre-season period, allowing players to get familiar with the game and unlock customization items. Psynoix says the details about Season 1 will be shared soon.