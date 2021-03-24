Rocket League Sideswipe is a new free-to-play game coming to iOS and Android

Psyonix, the team behind the immensely popular Rocket League, has announced a new game called Rocket League Sideswipe, and it’s coming to iOS and Android later this year.

The new standalone title adapts the formula that made Rocket League such a worldwide sensation. Instead of a third-person perspective, matches unfold from a side-scroller view. The rules of the game are still the same: drive the soccer ball into the opposing team’s goal.

“In Rocket League Sideswipe, players compete from a new perspective on the field in 1v1 or 2v2 matches,” Psyonix said. “Games will be fast-paced, 2-minute matches that you can play with friends near or far thanks to online play.”

While Rocket League Sideswipe offers a relatively pared down experience compared to its older brother, Psyonix said the game still offers advanced mechanics, including vehicle customization and an online ranking system for competitive play. Based on the gameplay video, the spirit of Rocket League is very much in tact on mobile — complete with the same heart-pumping soundtrack. With matches that are two minutes, this looks like the perfect way to kill time while you wait in line.

Since its release in 2015, Rocket League has become one of the most popular games in the world, particularly in the esports scene. Recently, the game transitioned to a free-to-play model, making it more accessible to people around the globe. Considering how prevalent smartphones are these days, Rocket League Sideswipe has the potential to become an even bigger phenomenon than the original. It’s just surprising that it took this long to happen.

Psyonix said it’s targeting a worldwide launch for the game later this year, but didn’t share an exact timeframe. However, players in Australia and New Zealand will soon have the opportunity to join a limited-time regional alpha test on Android via the Google Play Store. Once that’s available we’ll let you know.