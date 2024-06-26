Asus ROG 65W Charger Dock $30 $65 Save $35 A fantastic 65W charging dock that not only provides a lot of power but also features an HDMI port and USB-A port for attaching accessories. This charger is now on sale for a great price, coming in at just $30 for a limited time. $30 at Best Buy

There are lots of great charger options in 2024, but if you're looking for one that offers something a little extra, then this compact charger dock from Asus is going to be right up your alley. While this device was made for the ROG Ally, it's actually compatible with most devices, which means, you can use it with your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and more.

Related Best chargers for Asus ROG Ally in 2024 The Asus ROG Ally is a powerful, portable gaming handheld running Windows 11. Here are our choices to keep it charged up.

Of course, what makes this device particularly alluring right now is that it's actually on sale, and for a great price too. For a limited time, you can score 54% off, bringing the charging dock down to its lowest ever. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Asus ROG 65W Charger Dock?

Source: Asus

What makes this charger special is that it can also act as a dock. Now, as far as what that means, well, you're going to get the option to connect a device to this dock, have it charge, while also being able to output to a display and plug in some accessories to the device as well.

And as far as output resolution, you can get up to 4K at 60Hz or 1080p and 120Hz. And the USB-A port will support a variety of accessories and can even handle data transmissions as well. Naturally, charging speeds are going to be pretty quick here, with a total of 65W being provided by the charger.

As stated before, while this device is made for the ROG Ally, it works with a variety of products, like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch. Of course, you can always plug in your smartphone, laptop and tablet too. This charger dock is extremely versatile, making it a must-have if you're looking to expand your setup without buying a lot of extra stuff.