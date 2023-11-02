ASUS ROG Ally $620 $700 Save $80 The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming PC that runs on Windows and features an AMD Ryzen Z1 processor and FHD touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate. $620 at Best Buy

The gaming handheld space has been getting pretty hot ever since the release of Valve's Steam Deck. We've seen some excellent competitors in the space like ones from Ayaneo and also the Asus ROG Ally. Although the Steam Deck still offers better value with its low price and great performance, the ROG Ally has its place as a more premium offering that comes in with a better display, a more powerful processor, and of course, a higher price tag.

With that said, it's still an excellent gaming handheld, and if you've been thinking about picking one up, now might be the time with its recent price drop that brings it down to $619.99 for a limited time. The deal gets even sweeter for My Best Buy members, as you can take advantage of an additional discount that knocks $20 off, bringing down the price to just $599.99.

As far as what you get with the ROG Ally, it has a 7-inch 120Hz 1080p touchscreen display, AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage. The design of the handheld is pretty unique with its sharp edges, and it also has plenty of RGB to keep things looking fresh, with options for personalization. The device runs Windows 11 which makes installing games quick and easy, and it also means you'll receive frequent updates.

So if this sounds like it's right up your alley, be sure to grab this deal while you still can. Also, as an added bonus, if you're a Best Buy credit card holder, you can get 18-months financing and the retailer is also offering an extended holiday return period until January 13.