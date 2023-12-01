Key Takeaways The ASUS ROG Ally has received a major update, making it a major competitor in the portable console market.

The update introduces gyroscopic control support, enhancing gameplay in first and third-person shooting games.

The update also includes controller calibration options and the ability to disable CPU boosting.

If you haven't looked outside of gaming handhelds past the Steam Deck, you're missing out. While the ASUS ROG Ally had a shaky launch six months ago, it has been slowly built up to become a major competitor in the portable console market. Now, the developers have released a huge update for the ROG Ally, packed with features that make gaming on the go better than before.

As spotted by Windows Central, the developers behind the ROG Ally posted a video showing off all the features the update offers. They had received lots of user feedback since the ROG Ally launched, and the developers had taken the time to get the requested features "just right" before releasing them to the public.

The star of the demonstration is the ROG Ally's new gyroscopic control support. On mobile gaming devices, gyroscopic controls allow the player to aim at things in the game by physically moving the device. Now that the ROG Ally's gyroscope controls are live, the developers hope it can enhance how players play first and third-person shooting games.

The new update also introduces a ton of controller calibration options. You can re-calibrate the trigger buttons and the joysticks to avoid any dead zones that may develop over the device's lifespan. And you can individually adjust each joystick's sensitivity, in case you find them either too sensitive or not sensitive enough.

The ROG Ally's latest update also lets you disable CPU boosting. Beforehand, the device always boosted the CPU when it needed extra power, which drained the battery and caused the device to heat up. Now, players can disable this feature to preserve battery and better benchmark their systems.

This huge update is likely ASUS' drive to cement the ROG Ally as one of the best PC gaming handhelds on the market. And if it proves successful, it may just be the boost that ASUS needs to encourage gamers to try gaming on the go.