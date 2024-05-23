Key Takeaways The Asus ROG Ally X is set to address previous shortcomings with a revamped model, promising major improvements in battery life, RAM, and design tweaks.

Key updates include a larger 80Wh battery, faster LPDDR5X RAM, a weight increase, and a switch from ROG XG mobile to USB4 Type-C port.

Although the official pricing is yet to be announced, leaks suggest a $799 price tag, making it $100 more expensive than the current highest priced model.

PC gaming handhelds have been all the rage since Valve dropped its Steam Deck back in 2022. Since then, a lot of major players have entered the ring, with the likes of Asus, Lenovo, and MSI all debuting their own gaming handhelds. Perhaps one of the better out of the bunch is the Asus ROG Ally, offering excellent performance, a fantastic screen, and high compatibility with apps and games thanks to it running Windows.

While the console was pretty good, it did have some areas where it lacked, and now, the brand wants to address these issues with a revamped model that will make its debut as the ROG Ally X. The brand shared the news at the beginning of the month, but the information was pretty sparse, with only key points being offered like major battery life improvements, more storage and RAM, along with some tweaks to the design. The brand would instead make its audience wait, promising more details during an official announcement next month.

The ROG Ally X is bringing huge changes

Luckily, it looks like we won't have to wait that long, as VideoCardz has obtained the critical details about the device, sharing what type of enhancements will be present on the ROG Ally X when it finally takes the stage on June 2. The ROG Ally X is going to bring some huge improvements when it comes to battery life with a battery pack that is double the size of the previous model, coming in at 80Wh.

In addition, the new console is going to pack quite a bit more RAM, bumping up to 24GB from the current 16GB. Furthermore, it appears that this RAM will actually be much faster as well, with the new console using LPDDR5X, with speeds that will increase from 6400 MT/s to 7500 MT/s. Of course, you're also going to get some weight increases here as well, with the new device reportedly weighing 70 grams more and coming in just a touch thicker.

And one last change will come to the new console, with the site reporting that the ROG XG mobile port will be changed to a USB4 Type-C port. Overall, if all of these things come to fruition, we're looking at a very welcome update to the ROG Ally that will more than hold us over until the next release. While we don't know the official pricing, an earlier leak suggests that the new model could come in at $799, which is $100 more than the highest priced model out right now.