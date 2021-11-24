ASUS ROG Phone II receives Android 11, just in time for Android 12

For the past few years, ASUS has sold high-end gaming phones under its ROG brand. There’s a lot to like about them, from their improved cooling over normal smartphones to the customized software with more gaming features, but the phones also have a few problems. ASUS has always been slow to update its ROG lineup, and now the 2019 ASUS ROG Phone II is starting to receive its Android 11 update… the same month Android 12 starts arriving on other phones.

ASUS ROG Phone II Forums

Asus hasn’t announced the phone’s Android 11 upgrade on its English website yet, but the changelog is live on the company’s Chinese site, and closed beta testing started in late September. The update has a build number of 18.0210.2111.160, and started rolling out on Tuesday. It includes everything new in Android 11, including a Conversations section for notifications, a built-in screen recorder (though the ROG Phone already had that), new APIs for apps, and privacy improvements. The upgrade also includes a new design for ROG UI, presumably the same as you’d find on the ROG Phone 3 (after its Android 11 update) and ROG Phone 5.

ROG Phone II Android 11 update changelog (translated from Chinese) Upgrade system to Android 11

Some third-party software is not yet compatible with Android 11

Please backup your data before upgrading. If you want to downgrade from Android 11 to Android 10, you can use the official software package, but all data will be erased

Import the new ROG UI interface design

Update Armoury Crate, game wizard, smart housekeeper, contact, phone, file management, computer, clock, picture library, weather, recording program, settings, one-key switch, local backup, boot wizard, system update and other applications

Support one-time permissions, improved file access permission control, automatic reset permissions and other privacy functions

Support to maintain Bluetooth connection when flying mode is turned on

Adjusted to the Android 11 notification bar style, support for displaying notifications of ongoing conversations

The classic style of the power button menu supports Android 11 device control and Google Pay

Update the automatic switching system color matching, return to the advanced options of gestures, SIM card and other setting functions. Replaced with the latest one-handed design

Notification settings Added notification records and dialog settings

The power control function of the smart housekeeper is integrated into the battery setting

Adjust the quick setting panel interface. Support media control function. Add nearby sharing option

On the recent apps page, long press the app icon above the task card to add options such as lock apps, screenshots, and sharing

Computer adjusted design to the latest native style

Added the option to display blocked calls in the call log settings of the phone

Fine-tune the size of the status bar icon to maintain display consistency

Clock add date setting alarm, group alarm function

Picture library supports new editing page

Update the conversion data of the one-key switch with the default check logic

Adjust the related pages of the boot wizard

System update setting adjustment and update logic

If you don’t want to wait for the update to reach you, we have the OTA link below. Once you copy the file to the root directory of your phone’s internal storage and reboot, it should start installing. Easy peasy.

ROG Phone II Android 11 OTA Download

Thanks Mishaal Rahman for the tip!