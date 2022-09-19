The ROG Phone 6 gets a Batman-themed overhaul and a couple of cool accessories

Alongside the new ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, Asus unveiled a special edition ROG Phone 6 today. The ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition features the same hardware as the vanilla ROG Phone 6 from earlier this year, but it sports an updated design, packs new software goodies, and comes with a couple of Batman-themed accessories.

The ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition features a semi-matte finish on the back with an Aura RGB Batman logo. On the inside, it packs a couple of UI changes, including an exclusive Batman animated theme pack and Batman live wallpapers.

In addition, Asus has replaced the in-display fingerprint scanner icon with a yellow Batman logo on the device and added new charging animations, sounds, a custom call screen, and always-on display customizations.

Furthermore, the ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition comes in a custom rugged case with the Batman X ROG logo. Along with the phone, the case includes three Batman-themed accessories — a Batman Aero Case, a Bat emblem SIM ejector with a stand, and a USB-C Bat Signal projector.

As mentioned earlier, the ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition features the same hardware as the regular ROG Phone 6. It packs 12GB RAM, a 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLED display, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device packs a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP IMX766 primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 5MP macro camera. Over on the front, it has a 12MP selfie shooter.

Other notable features include a massive 6,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support, symmetrical stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and ultrasonic triggers for gaming.

Asus will offer two variants of the ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition. In North America, the device will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. On the other hand, it will come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC in other regions. The MediaTek variant will go on sale in various markets over the coming weeks, and it will set you back €1,199 (~$1,199). Currently, Asus has not shared the pricing and availability details of the Qualcomm version heading to North America.

Source: Asus