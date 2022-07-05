The ROG Phone 6 series is here to dominate the gaming smartphone space once again

Asus’ ROG Phone line has dominated the gaming smartphone segment for the last few years. The devices are known for offering top-of-the-line performance, excellent battery life, impressive speaker output, and an expansive suite of extra features that enhance users’ gaming experience. Last year’s ROG Phone 5 series even made the cut on our list of the best Android phones, and we expect the new ROG Phone 6 lineup to continue this tradition.

The ROG Phone 6 series includes two devices — the vanilla ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro. The phones are more or less identical, featuring 165Hz AMOLED displays, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, massive 6,000mAh batteries, and all the gaming goodies you’ve come to expect from the ROG Phone lineup. Check out the table below for a quick overview of the hardware specifications and the key differences between the two models.

Asus ROG Phone 6 & ROG Phone 6 Pro: Specifications

Specification Asus ROG Phone 6 Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro Build Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

IPX4 water resistance Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

IPX4 water resistance Dimensions & Weight 173 x 77 x 10.3mm

239g 173 x 77 x 10.3mm

239g Display 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2448 x 1080p resolution (395PPI)

165Hz refresh rate

720Hz touch sampling rate

5-800nits brightness @APL100 + HBM

1200nits peak brightness @APL1

111.23% DCI-P3 coverage

150.89% sRGB coverage

1,000,000: 1 contrast ratio

Pixelworks i6 processor 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2448 x 1080p resolution (395PPI)

165Hz refresh rate

720Hz touch sampling rate

5-800nits brightness @APL100 + HBM

1200nits peak brightness @APL1

111.23% DCI-P3 coverage

150.89% sRGB coverage

1,000,000: 1 contrast ratio

Pixelworks i6 processor SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Adreno 730 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Adreno 730 GPU RAM & Storage Up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM

Up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage Up to 18GB LPDDR5 RAM

Up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 6,000mAh

65W wired fast charging support 6,000mAh

65W wired fast charging support Security In-display fingerprint sensor In-display fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP IMX766

Ultra-wide: 13MP

Macro: N/A Primary: 50MP IMX766

Ultra-wide: 13MP

Macro: N/A Front Camera(s) 12MP IMX663 12MP IMX663 Port(s) Dual USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Dual USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio 5-magnet 12×16 Super Linear Speakers

2x Cirrus Logic CS35L45 with 15V boost

Tri-microphone array 5-magnet 12×16 Super Linear Speakers

2x Cirrus Logic CS35L45 with 15V boost

Tri-microphone array Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 LDAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX adaptive, AAC

NFC 5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 LDAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX adaptive, AAC

NFC Software ROG UI & Zen UI based on Android 12

2 OS upgrades and 2 years of security updates ROG UI & Zen UI based on Android 12

2 OS upgrades and 2 years of security updates Accessories/other features Aero case

HyperCharge power adapter

Illuminated ROG logo (RGB) Aero case

HyperCharge power adapter

ROG Vision color PMOLED display

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro

The new ROG Phone 6 Pro offers everything you’d expect to see on a flagship gaming smartphone, right from a cool design to powerful internals. The device features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at an insane 165Hz, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip with the Adreno 730 GPU, up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage.

Like older ROG Phone models, Asus has equipped the ROG Phone 6 with a massive 6,000mAh dual-cell battery that offers 65W wired fast charging support, two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted air triggers, and stereo speakers.

The ROG Phone lineup isn’t known for its camera prowess, and the camera hardware on the latest models leads us to believe that things won’t change this time around either. The ROG Phone 6 features a triple camera setup on the back, which consists of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, a 13MP wide-angle camera, and a macro camera. Over on the front, the device has a 12MP selfie shooter.

In terms of connectivity, the device features 5G support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. Other noteworthy features include a tri-microphone array, a customizable ROG Vision color PMOLED display on the back panel, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the software front, the ROG Phone 6 Pro runs ROG UI/Zen UI based on Android 12. Sadly, Asus is only promising two Android OS upgrades for the device and two years of security updates.

Asus ROG Phone 6

As mentioned earlier, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are nearly identical devices. The vanilla model only loses out on the ROG Vision color PMOLED display on the back panel and it’s capped at 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. While you don’t get a customizable secondary display on the non-Pro variant, Asus does offer an RGB ROG logo on the back panel of the device. The placement of the illuminated ROG Phone logo is a bit different, so it should be easy to differentiate between the Pro and non-Pro variants.

In addition, the ROG Phone 6 will be available in Phantom Black and Storm White colorways, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro will come in a single Storm White variant.

Gaming features

As you’d expect, Asus has packed the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro with a wide array of gaming features. These include the AirTrigger 6 control system, which lets users map up to fourteen specific touch points on the screen simultaneously, ultrasonic triggers on the right edge, four additional physical buttons with the AeroActive Cooler 6, Gyroscopic aiming, and a host of software features to enhance user experience while gaming.

Furthermore, Asus has launched the ROG Kunai 3 controller for the ROG Phone 6 series, which comes in two colors — black and white.

Pricing & Availability

The ROG Phone 6 will go on sale in Europe for €999. It will be available in a single 12GB + 256GB configuration. The ROG Phone 6 Pro, on the other hand, will set you back €1,299. Like the vanilla model, it’ll also come in a single configuration with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage. Asus notes that these prices are inclusive of VAT in Europe. The pricing may differ in other regions based on the regional tax variation.

As mentioned in the table above, Asus will offer the ROG Phone 6 series in a couple of RAM/storage configurations. But the company has not revealed the pricing and availability details for the other SKUs. We don’t have pricing and availability details for the gaming accessories either, but we’ll update this post with all relevant information as soon as it becomes available.