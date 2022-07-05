Download: The ROG Phone 6 series comes with these cool wallpapers

After several leaks and teasers over the last few weeks, Asus finally lifted the covers off the ROG Phone 6 series earlier today. The new devices feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, 165Hz high refresh rate displays, massive 6,000mAh batteries, and some handy gaming features. In addition, the phones ship with a couple of cool new static and live wallpapers. We’ve managed to extract all the new ROG Phone 6 series from the device firmware, and you can download them from the link provided below.

Asus ROG Phone 6 series wallpapers

The ROG Phone 6 series firmware includes eight new static wallpapers. Check out the compressed versions of these wallpapers in the gallery below.

Along with these static wallpapers, Asus has included one new live wallpaper on its latest flagship gaming smartphones. Check it out in the video embedded below.

Download the ROG Phone 6 series wallpapers

Although the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro feature FHD+ displays, the new static wallpapers for the devices have a 2448 x 2448p resolution. As such, you shouldn’t face any weird scaling issues while using these wallpapers on most devices. The live wallpaper also has the same resolution. You can download the full resolution files for all the new ROG Phone 6 series wallpapers in JPG and MP4 formats by clicking on the link below.

While using the static wallpapers shouldn’t pose a problem, you might have to download a third-party app to use the live wallpaper. If you’re not sure how to use the MP4 file as a live wallpaper, check out our detailed guide on how to set videos as live wallpapers on Android for instructions.

What do you think of these new ROG Phone 6 series wallpapers? Which one will you use on your device? Let us know in the comments section below.