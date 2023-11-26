Asus ROG Strix G18 $2000 $2500 Save $500 The Asus ROG Strix G18 is a powerful gaming laptop with a 24-core Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. It also has a massive 18-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. This is the laptop you want if you're into gaming and need something that you can take with you while on the go. This latest Cyber Monday deal drops the price by $500, falling to its lowest price ever. $2000 at Best Buy (RTX 4080)

There's no time like Cyber Monday if you're looking to save on big purchases. With that said, we've seen some super hot deals on laptops, but this discount on the Asus ROG Strix G18 has to be one of the better deals yet, knocking $500 off its original retail price. For a limited time, you can score the ROG Strix G18 for $1999.99. While this price isn't all that cheap, you are still getting a sizable discount from the original retail price, now coming in at $500 less.

What's great about the Asus ROG Strix G18?

This laptop is an absolute beast, with its large 18-inch screen, crazy powerful Intel i9 processor, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. There's a lot to digest here, so let's head back to the screen, with the 18-inch display delivering up to a 240Hz refresh rate, and with up to 500 nits of brightness. In addition to the 2560x1600 resolution, you're also going to get excellent colors from the screen thanks to the DCI-P3 coverage.

On top of possessing one of the best processors available, the laptop also comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and also 1TB of SSD storage. As you can imagine, this isn't the thinnest or lightest laptop around, but it is portable, coming in at 6.6 pounds and measuring itn at 1.20 inches thick. As you might expect, the laptop is also equipped with excellent connectivity with one USB-C port, two USB-A, one Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI, microSD, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Strix G18?

If you're looking for a fantastic gaming laptop, this is really going to be one of the best option. You're getting a massive screen, and plenty of power thanks to Intel's i9 processor. In addition to the laptop, you're also going to get a free subscription for Xbox GamePass Ultimate. This subscription will allow you to access a giant library of games for download, along with play some that are online. This is an exciting find, so if you're in the market for a gaming laptop, this is for you.