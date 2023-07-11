ROG Strix G15 Gaming Desktop $999 $1430 Save $431 Gamers will love the power of the ROG Strix G15 Gaming Desktop. It sports an Intel Core i7 F-series CPU, 16GB RAM, and RTX 3060 graphics, for a new low price of $1,049 $999 at Amazon

The newest gaming desktops you'll find feature 13th-generation Intel CPUs, as well as RTX 40-series graphics, but those can end up being quite expensive. If you're a gamer on a budget, and you want a system that's more affordable, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to shop. Indeed, if you're a Prime subscriber, you'll see plenty of discounts on great laptops, and peripherals like SSDs, and even some of the best monitors. But gaming desktops are also discounted, too.

Right now, we're seeing the ROG Strix Gaming Desktop with an Intel Core i7-12700F CPU, the RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD for over $400 off, retailing for $1,049 instead of the usual $1,430. It's a great desktop to consider if your budget is smaller, but you still want to enjoy your favorite games without any slowdowns or dropped frames.

What's great about the ROG Strix Gaming Desktop?

While it has last-generation parts, the ROG Strix Gaming Desktop is still plenty powerful. The 12th-generation Intel CPU powering this desktop has 12 cores and can run at 4.9 GHz, so it can speed you through things like opening more than 12 tabs in your web browser even when not gaming. Other than that, even though this gaming desktop has an RTX 3060 graphics card, the card has 12GB of DDR5 memory. RTX 30-series GPUS support Ray Tracing, and DLSS2, ensuring the environments in your game look more life-like. Then, the 16GB of RAM ensures your PC has enough performance for running these games at the topmost settings. Keep in mind, that this is a pre-built system, but you can still open the side of the system, and add more storage, and RAM, or swap out your GPU for a faster one. Of course, you get RGB lighting, too, and a nifty handle on the top to move your system around.

Why buy the ROG Strix Gaming Desktop?

There's plenty of value in the ROG Strix Gaming Desktop. It's similar to others you'll see on Amazon, but we really do like how it's still a capable gaming system. It has enough RAM to get your gaming done right and a GPU that's still pretty fast even by 2023 standards. And let's not forget the RGB, which always makes your setup look more fancy. Again, though, these deals won't last forever. It's best to act fast before they run dry.