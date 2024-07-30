Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) $1650 $2000 Save $350 A fantastic laptop packed full of power that's now on sale for a limited time. $1650 at Best Buy

You're going to get better value from a desktop gaming PC, but if you're someone that doesn't have a lot of space, or wants to take their PC gaming action with them while on the go, then there's no better option than going with a gaming laptop. Of course, you could also go with a PC gaming handheld, but the sheer power of a gaming laptop is going to go unmatched. With that said, the only hurdle here is that gaming laptops don't come cheap. And if you're in the market for one, you'll know how expensive they can be.

And it goes without saying, you're pretty much going to want to go with the best configuration you can afford because, for the most part, you won't be able to upgrade a lot of the options once it's in your hands. So what would we recommend? Well, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is one of our current favorites, and one of the best gaming laptops that you can buy, packing a ton of power. Not only do you get all the bells and whistles here, but you're also getting a small discount for a limited time that knocks $350 off.

What's great about the Asus Zephyrus G16 laptop?

Simply put, there's a lot to love about the Asus ROG Zephyrus. As you can see from the images above, this laptop looks absolutely fantastic thanks to its CNC machined aluminum case that not only looks good but also offers excellent durability. And while it may not be the lightest laptop out right now, it is pretty thin, coming in at just 0.59 inches thick. Of course, you're going to get excellent power here, with Intel's latest Core Ultra 9 CPU that's paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. In addition, you get tons of storage thanks to the device's 1TB internal SSD.

When it comes to the display, you get a large 16-inch OLED screen with incredible colors and deep black levels. The screen is also ultra-crisp thanks to its 2.5K resolution, and has excellent performance with a refresh rate of 240Hz and a 0.02ms response time. Now, all of this is great, but what really puts this laptop over the top is its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. While there are higher performing graphics cards on the market, this is the one that we think is best, thanks to its overall performance and cost.

Naturally, with all this power, you'll need great cooling as well, and Asus provides this with its own ROG Intelligent Cooling system that can reduce CPU temps by up to 13 degrees. Furthermore, the brand also has its custom Arc Flow fans and Tri-Fan technology too. In addition to all of the above, Asus doesn't skimp on the audio here, providing a six-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos. And when it comes to ports, there's plenty of connectivity with USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1, USB-A, and a UHS-II microSD card reader as well.

Overall, this is a great laptop that's going to provide plenty of power in a sleek and irresistible package. And while it normally comes priced at $2,000, it can now be had for far less, with a $350 discount that drops the price to $1,649.99. And if you're a Best Buy credit card holder, you can even take advantage of special financing offers with 0% interest up to 18 months. So if you've been looking into getting a new gaming laptop, get this deal while you can because it won't last long.