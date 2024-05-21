Key Takeaways The new Strix OLED XG27AQDMG glossy variant promises even sharper images and vibrant colors.

ROG's latest monitor features anti-flicker technology for a smoother gaming experience with OLED screens.

ROG also announced a 27-inch 4K monitor with a unique switch, as well as an OLED anti-flicker firmware update.

With OLED screens taking the gaming world by storm, monitor and portable handheld manufacturers have been hard at work finding new and innovative ways to implement the technology into their products. ROG is no different, as it has been working full bore to provide OLED gaming monitors to people who like a crisper image. However, the company has announced a new glossy variant of its OLED monitors that promises to enhance the already-sharp image quality even more than usual.

ROG announces the Strix OLED XG27AQDMG

Image Credit: ROG

In a recent press release, ROG announced three monitors that it will release in the near future. The star of the show is the Strix OLED XG27AQDMG model, which ROG states is the first glossy WOLED gaming monitor out there.

The glossy panel, combined with the latest OLED technologies, allows the XG27AQDMG to further enhance the already impressive visuals of ROG OLED displays and showcases vibrant colors, sharper images, and the darkest black hues under varied lighting conditions. It also provides up to 20% brighter visuals compared to previous generation ROG monitors.

The monitor also features anti-flicker technology to help reduce any flickering brought on by using VRR with an OLED screen. ROG states that the monitor will sell for $749 in early Q3, and you'll find it first at Newegg and Microcenter.

ROG announces two more additions to the family

In the press release, ROG announced two more features coming to gamers worldwide. The first is the 27-inch 4K ROG Strix XG27UCG, which ROG states is the first LCD monitor that comes with a built-in switch to toggle the monitor between 4K at 160 Hz and FHD at 320 Hz. ROG is still working out a price for this monitor, but it's planned to be released in late Q2.

Second, the company has released a firmware update for the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM. This update gives the monitor an OLED anti-flicker feature, which should help gamers achieve a smoother experience with their games. The update is out now and can be downloaded from the ROG website.