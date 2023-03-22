Over the past few months, we've seen a surge in AR glasses or similar products, with more and more companies introducing its latest offering, giving customers plenty of great options to choose from. When you hear the name Rokid, chances are, you've probably never heard of the company. But you'll be surprised to know that it has been in business for quite some time, delivering products to businesses and consumers. The firm is now introducing Rokid Max, its latest AR glasses, which offer an immersive visual experience while also keeping things light and sleek.

Although the Rokid Max looks similar to offerings from companies like TCL and NReal, its product differs in a few ways, with one of the most important being that it offers an impressive projected display, coming in at 215-inches. However, what makes the Max truly unique is that it can operate at 120Hz, which is great if you're connecting it to a smartphone, laptop, or computer with a higher refresh rate. Furthermore, the displays utilized in the glasses can get quite bright, going as high as 600 nits. While this brightness is great for watching content, the company does have your health in mind, obtaining TÜV Rheinland certification for its product.

The company states that light leakage from the displays has also been minimized, with up to 90 percent being blocked when viewed from the front. There's also support for HDCP, making it easy to connect to compatible devices. What also gives it a leg up over its competition is that it's much lighter, coming in at 75 grams. Those that have problems with their vision will be happy to know that the Rokid Max includes a built-in diopter adjustment that can be changed from 0.00 to -6.00. The Rokid Max is now directly available from the company's website. Rokid states that it will begin shipping the Max to customers at the end of April. As far as price goes, the glasses will cost $439.

Source: Rokid