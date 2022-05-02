Roku adds Apple Music support to its platform

Roku announced the global release of the Apple Music app on the Roku platform. What does this mean? Roku owners will now have access to over 90 million songs, exclusive programming, curated playlists, music videos, and more.

Apple Music was first unveiled in 2015. The service offered access to millions of songs, not to mention exclusive music related shows by artists and DJs. Later, the service expanded into videos, giving more exclusive content to its subscribers. In a short amount of time, Apple Music has amassed quite an audience, currently holding a market share of 16%. While good, this is far from the current king of streaming, Spotify, which has a market share of 32%.

“Apple Music brings over 90 million songs, 30,000 expert-curated playlists, music videos, the award-winning Apple Music Radio and more, all ad-free, to the Roku platform” Roku

Despite challenges, Apple has remained competitive. Most recently, it announced a new plan, coming in at just $4.99 a month. The new Apple Music Voice Plan cuts its Individual Plan price in half, albeit with some caveats. The first being that music playback is limited to Siri only. There is no traditional UI and users must use Siri commands for navigation and music playback. The Voice Plan also does not offer spatial or lossless audio, access to music videos or time-synced lyrics. Lastly, the Voice Plan can only be accessed on Siri-enabled devices like the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac.

If you’re a Roku user and are curious, you can always sign up for a free trial that will last one month. After that point, Apple Music will cost $9.99 / month in the United States. Please check your region for pricing details. The Apple Music app will be supported on Roku streaming players, Roku TV models, and the Roku Streambar Pro. Those that already have an Apple Music account can log in using their existing account information. Roku states that the Apple Music app will be available for download later in the day.