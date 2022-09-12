Roku debuts its new Express media streamer and Wireless Bass subwoofer

Roku has announced two new products to its hardware lineup, the Roku Express and Roku Wireless Bass. The Roku Express is an update to last year’s model, bringing some new features, while the Roku Wireless Bass is an all-new product that will connect with some existing Roku products. Both products are now available for pre-order.

The Roku Express is the company’s entry-level media streaming device that offers a lot of bang for the buck. The Express comes in at $29.99 and features a streaming media device and remote control. You simply plug the device into a TV and connect it to your wireless network. You will need to create a Roku account and also input all your streaming service credentials too. For the 2022 model, there aren’t many changes, with the exception that the new model offers Dual-Band Wi-Fi support, giving the streaming device access to both 2.4 and 5-GHz frequency bands.

The Roku Wireless Bass is a compact wireless subwoofer that connects with existing Roku audio products. For now, it can be paired with the Roku Streambar, Roku Wireless Speakers, and the Roku TV Wireless Soundbar. The subwoofer can be placed anywhere in the room, as long as it is within 30 feet of the TV. This should be a great addition, providing more depth with music and videos. Roku currently supports a wide range of services and more recently added Apple Music while also continuing its deal with Amazon.

The Roke Express is currently available for pre-order directly from Roku and will cost $29.99. The device will release on October 16 and will also be available from major retailers on the same day. The Roku Wireless Bass is now available for pre-order from Roku directly and will cost $129.99, with a Roku Streambar package for $249.99 It is expected to ship out and will also be in stores on November 7.

Source:Roku