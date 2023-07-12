Roku Express 2022 Roku Express (2022) $20 $30 Save $10 A great, affordable media streaming device for those who just want the bare essentials with no bells and whistles. $20 at Amazon

The streaming hardware market is chock-full with a wide range of devices from several manufacturers, but one of the first names that come to mind when you think of media streaming boxes or dongles is Roku. The company often launches new products at attractive price points, and one of the most affordable ones in the market right now is the Roku Express HD streaming device that was launched last year. On this Prime Day, it is available for a super-low price of $19.99 against a standard list price of $29.99, meaning you get a whopping 33% discount on it right now.

Why buy the Roku Express (2022) streaming device?

The Roku Express HD is the company’s cheapest streaming device, but it supports all the services you'd find in other Roku devices, including more than 300 free live TV channels, like the Roku Channel, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more. It also comes with a customizable home screen that allows users to place their favorite streaming services front and center.

While the Roku Express is a great choice for someone looking for an el cheapo streaming option, it does not come with many of the bells and whistles offered by some of the other devices in the company's portfolio. First off, as its name implies, it only supports HD streaming, so you won't get 4K HDR support. In addition, it only comes with a basic remote, meaning you won't get voice assistant support, nor do you get any controls for your TV set.

It is worth noting that while the Roku Express HD does not support voice assistants natively, you can turn it into an Alexa device by combining it with something like the Echo Dot. All things considered, the Roku Express HD is a steal at $20, so hurry if you want to grab it at that price this Prime Day. Hey, while you're picking up a new streaming device, might as well check out the Prime Day deals on TVs too.