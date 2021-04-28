New Roku products and Google’s Chromecast with Google TV gain HDR10+ certification

The latest Roku products and Google’s Chromecast with Google TV have gained HDR10+ certification, with Paramount+ also featuring support for the technology. HDR10+ has previously featured in TVs from Samsung, Panasonic, and Amazon’s Fire TV Cube.

FlatpanelsHD was the first to spot the news.

“Google is pleased to join the growing number of companies adopting HDR10+ and working with the HDR+ Technologies LLC”, said Matt Frost, Director of Product Management at Google. “We envision HDR10+ being a key enabler for Chromecast with GoogleTV plus other platforms going forth and we look forward to helping our various partners across the industry achieve a great HDR experience”.

A number of services deliver HDR10+ content to certified HDMI devices, including Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, and the aforementioned Paramount+. The adoption of the format, which is developed by Samsung, has been slower than Dolby Vision, but the latest announcement brings the format closer to parity. If you subscribe to Paramount+, you can watch The Stand with support for HDR10+; HDR10+ Technologies said consumers can stream hundreds of different movies and television shows in the format.

“At Roku we are dedicated to providing consumers with easy-to-use products that offer a lot of value and choice,” said Mark Ely, Vice President of Retail Product Strategy at Roku. “We recently announced Roku OS 10, a free software update rolling out to Roku devices, and we have enabled HDR10+ on the all-new Roku Express 4K+, Roku Express 4K and Roku Ultra (2020) products for an even more vivid and bright viewing experience on TVs that support it.”

By rolling out HDR10+ to the latest Roku devices and Chromecast with Google TV, the format is that much more accessible for consumers. If you’re unfamiliar with HDR10+, it’s an HDR format that uses dynamic metadata to improve the peak luminance and black levels of the content you’re watching. That means deeper blacks and brighter whites.