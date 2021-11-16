Roku’s new $15 streaming stuck will only be available on Black Friday

Roku was one of the first names in the dedicated streaming device market, and the company hasn’t slowed down over the years. Roku sells a variety of streaming sticks and players directly, and the Roku TV OS powers millions of smart TVs sold by other manufacturers. The company revealed its Black Friday sale plans today, which include a $15 streaming device that will only be sold at one retailer for one weekend.

Roku revealed in a press release on Tuesday (via 9toGoogle), “the Roku LE streaming player is perfect for new streamers on a budget at just $15. Offering smooth HD streaming in a compact design, the player is ideal for users looking for an easy and affordable way to watch their favorite entertainment. […] The Roku LE streaming player will be available online at Walmart.com on November 24 and in-store on November 26, while supplies last.”

Roku didn’t share any technical information about the Roku LE, other than that it will have an HDMI cable included in the box. The player appears to have the same design as the Roku SE, which Roku sold during last year’s Black Friday season for $17, and both players appear to be based on the $25 Roku Express. The remote in the included photo doesn’t have a microphone button, so voice controls don’t seem to be supported (pairing another remote or a smartphone might enable it), but the player should at least handle most streaming services at the usual 1080p resolution.

The flash sale might be a response to Walmart’s own $15 Onn FHD Streaming Device, which is powered by Android TV with built-in Google Assistant capabilities — we reviewed the company’s pricier 4K Android TV box back in July. Meanwhile, Roku has been battling with Google over its YouTube and YouTube TV apps, and Roku’s players are still scheduled to lose access to both services on December 9th.