Roku jumps on the smart home bandwagon in partnership with Wyze

After debuting its new Express media streamer and Wireless Bass subwoofer last month, Roku has now announced a new range of smart home devices. The lineup includes video doorbells, security cameras, smart lights, and smart plugs, which will go on sale exclusively through Walmart in the U.S. starting October 17.

Developed in partnership with Wyze, Roku’s new smart home lineup includes the following devices:

Video Doorbell and Chime SE

Wire-Free Video Doorbell and Chime SE

Outdoor Camera SE

Outdoor Wired Camera SE

Floodlight Camera SE

Indoor Camera SE

Indoor Camera 360 SE

Smart Bulb SE (Color)

Smart Bulb SE (White)

Indoor Smart Plug SE

Outdoor Smart Plug SE

Smart Light Strip SE

All the new devices support Google Assistant and Roku Voice, with Amazon Alexa support coming next month. Roku also offers a companion app on Android and iOS to help users control their connected lights, doorbells, plugs, and cameras with their phones. In a press release, Roku says that its TV operating system will also let users view a live feed from the new video doorbells and security cameras, and use its voice remote to bring up the video feeds.

The Verge reports that Roku’s new smart home devices do not support the Matter smart home standard, even though the company is a member of the Connectivity Standards Alliance and Matter Working Group. But since most companies are yet to bring Matter device support to their devices, Roku could add Matter support to its devices in the future.

As far as pricing is concerned, the new Roku smart home devices are priced pretty much the same as their Wyze counterparts. However, there are a few exceptions. For instance, Roku’s Floodlight Camera SE is priced at $99.99, while a very similar model from Wyze costs $79.99. You can find the complete pricing details in the smart home section on Roku’s website.

