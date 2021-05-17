The Roku Streambar and the Roku Ultra 2020 are on sale: get up to 30% off!

If you’re in the market for a streaming device to hook up to your TV or your living room, Roku is usually a pretty solid choice. They have several devices comprising different price points as well as different sets of features, with all of them being excellent choices if you want to watch movies and videos on your favorite streaming service. Roku has been in the news recently due to conflicts with Google over services like YouTube TV, but their devices remain one of the most widely used options for streaming devices in the United States, and they’re excellent choices. If you want to get into the Roku ecosystem, now’s the time. Two of the most popular choices for Roku devices are on sale for $30 off.

The Roku Streambar is one of their current flagship products, featuring an elongated design way bigger than any other product in Roku’s lineup (which are usually on the smaller side). The biggest advantage of the Roku Streambar over other products is that it also functions as a soundbar and puts a bigger focus on audio experience, which is something audiophiles will definitely appreciate. It comes with Dolby Audio and “advanced audio engineering” within Roku OS to boost volume and produce vibrant, sharp sound within the device’s four integrated speakers. Of course, it’s also capable of streaming 4K video and is compatible with HDR, so the video experience will be just as good as the audio experience.

The Streambar is usually $129.99, but you can get it right now for a mere $99. It’s a very decent 23% discount for one of the best streaming devices on the market.

Don’t need over-the-top audio? Then you can also save a few bucks with the Roku Ultra 2020, which is also one of the most popular devices Roku has in their current lineup. It’s still capable of producing excellent 4K HDR video, and it comes with all of the features that you might expect from a Roku device, including a quad-core CPU, Dolby Vision, lost remote finder, Bluetooth streaming, and much more. And, of course, you can also enjoy all of your favorite video apps and streaming services right from your living room.

The Roku Ultra is usually $99.99, but right now it’s available for $69.99: a stellar $30 discount that represents a 30% price slash this time around for one of the lowest prices that we’ve seen for this device.