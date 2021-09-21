Roku unveils two new 4K streaming sticks and rolls out Roku OS 10.5

Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Roku has refreshed its streaming stick lineup with two new 4K enabled additions: the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Streaming Stick 4K+. At a starting price of $50, the latest streaming sticks deliver a feature-packed experience, including Dolby Vision HDR support, faster performance, improved Wi-Fi performance, and more. The company is also updating the Walmart-exclusive Roku Ultra LT and released a new software version — Roku 10.5 — that brings new voice control features, among other enhancements.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Streaming Stick 4K+

The newly announced Roku Streaming Stick 4K ($50) succeeds the Streaming Stick+ that came out in 2019. The latest model brings a range of upgrades across the broad such as support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, an all-new quad-core processor that promises up to 30% faster start-up time. It also has an improved Wi-Fi receiver that promises extended range and up to two times faster Wi-Fi speeds. The new streaming stick is compatible with Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa-enabled devices.

Meanwhile, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ ($70) is the same as the Stick 4K, but it bundles the Roku Voice Remote Pro. The remote packs a rechargeable battery, a remote finder feature, hands-free voice control, headphone support, and personal shortcut buttons. The Streaming 4K, on the other hand, comes with a standard voice remote.

Both streaming sticks will go on sale in the US and UK starting mid-October. They will be available from Roku.com as well as all major retailers.

Roku Ultra LT

Finally, the Walmart-exclusive Roku LT streaming box has also been refreshed. Roku says the new model is faster, has more storage (unspecified), and comes with a new Wi-Fi chip with up to 50% longer range. The streaming box also supports Dolby Vision, Bluetooth audio streaming, and a built-in ethernet port. The Roku Ultra LT will be exclusively available from Walmart for $79.99 “in the coming weeks.”

Roku OS 10.5

Besides refreshing the streaming device lineup, Roku has also released a new version of Roku OS. The latest version — Roku OS 10.5 — makes it easier to access your favorite content, expands Roku Voice support to more channels, adds support for 5.1 surround sound, and much more.

With Roku OS 10.5, users can now add Roku’s Live TV channel guide on the home screen for quickly accessing 200+ free live TV channels. All you have to do is search for “Live TV on The Roku Channel” and install the channel onto your home screen. Next up, the new update expands voice commands to nearly all channels in Roku Search, including Netflix and Spotify.

The latest update also adds a new “music and podcasts” row in search with Spotify as a launch partner. Elsewhere, Roku OS 10.5 adds support for 3.1 and 5.1 surround sound for select Roku wireless speakers, enhancements to the Audio/Video sync feature, the ability to enter login credentials in supported apps using voice, and a new option within the Roku mobile app to control Roku Streambar’s sound settings.

Roku OS 10.5 has already started rolling out to select Roku players. Meanwhile, the newly announced Roku Streaming Stick 4K, Streaming Stick 4K+, and all Roku TV models will receive the new update in the coming weeks.