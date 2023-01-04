Roku is finally branching out in a big way, announcing its own TV lineup at CES 2023. The new TVs will be split into two lines, the Roku Select and Roku Plus Series. The Roku Select will offer more affordable models, while the Roku Plus Series will feature more premium features. When it comes to models, you're looking at 11 different options, and as far as size is concerned, you're going to be able to choose from 24-inches, all the way up to 75-inches. When it comes to pricing, Roku has announced that its TVs will start at $119 and will go as high as $999 on the high end.

While Roku has partnered with TV manufacturers before, this will be the first time the company is designing and building TVs of its own. These new TVs will no doubt pair well with some of its existing home theater audio product, which have seen releases over the past few years. The Select line will come with Roku Voice remotes, while the Plus Series will arrive with the Roku Voice Remote Pro, which offers hands-free controls, lost remote finder, rechargeable battery, and a headphone hack for private listening.

It's been a long road for Roku, initially offering its own set-top box in 2008 before branching out to offering its service built-in to smart TVs. Now, the company is finally launching not one, but two lines of TVs in 2023. For now, there are limited details about the units, with specifications being non-existent in the press release. While it will most likely attempt to tackle a wide variety of features, it will have stiff competition from the likes of Amazon, Samsung, LG, and more. For now, we'll just have to be patient, waiting until they arrive sometime in the spring of 2023.