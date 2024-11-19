Roku Ultra 2024 $80 $100 Save $20 One of the best streaming devices that you can get from Roku. Not only does it pack plenty of great video and audio features, but it's also below its retail price, coming in at just $80 for a limited time. $80 at Amazon

There are tons of options out there when it comes to streaming media devices. But we think the Roku Ultra is one of the best options if you're looking for great audio and video quality, along with a ton of features. While it's normally priced at $100, it can now be had for much less thanks to a new early Black Friday deal on Amazon. The latest promotion drops the price by $20, coming in at just $80 for a limited time. So get it while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Roku Ultra?

When it comes to the technology, you're getting 4K output with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. What's important there is that the internals have been improved as well, which means faster loading times and better navigation through menus. You're also getting improved wireless connectivity here with support for Wi-Fi 6.

Of course, you'll also get fantastic audio here as well with support for Dolby Atmos, and you can even listen to the audio straight from the remote whenever privacy is needed. The device also comes with the Roku Voice Remote Pro that features backlit buttons, along with voice controls. It's also rechargeable and you can use voice controls too.

Roku supports a wide range of services and is one of the most reliable brands on the market. Best of all, this streaming device is now on sale, which means getting a top-end device at a fraction of its original retail price. Just be sure you grab it quickly because a deal like this won't be around for long.