If you're someone that streams most of their entertainment, a dedicated media streaming device might be the way to go. There are a ton of choices from a variety of top brands, but we think this one from Roku is going to be an excellent choice, especially since it's now being discounted to its best price, coming in at just $80. This is the best price we've seen on this unit so get it while the deal's still live.

What's great about the Roku Ultra?

Roku was one of the first brands to offer a dedicated streaming media device and has been around for quite some time now. In 2025, the brand offers a handful of different products, with the aim of covering every budget. Of course, if you're looking to get the best experience from your home streaming setup, the Roku Ultra is going to be the only way to go.

Not only do you get 4K streaming, but it also supports enhancements like HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Furthermore, the hardware inside the box ensures that you do not get stuck in menus, ensuring that things run smoothly no matter what you're doing. It also helps that this box packs an Ethernet port and Wi-Fi 6 for excellent connectivity.

Audio is also going to be at its peak here, with support for Dolby Atmos. Plus, you get the ability to listen to your shows and movies privately by connecting a pair of headphones to the remote. The Roku Ultra also comes with the Roku Voice Remote Pro, which has a slightly elevated feature set like illuminated buttons, voice controls, and it's even rechargeable.

For the most part, this really is the streaming device to get if you're to get the best experience. Plus, you can go wrong when it's down to its best price. Again, you'll want to act quickly because a deal like this won't be around for long.