Roku’s new 4K streaming box is now on sale for just $30

Last year's Roku Ultra is also on sale

Roku was one of the first names in the streaming box market, and the company has continued to stay competitive with new hardware options. Roku released a new streaming stick, soundbar, and voice remote earlier back in April (alongside the Roku OS 10 update), and now the latest 4K stick is on sale for $29.99. That’s $10 off the normal price, and last year’s Roku Ultra is also on sale.

The Roku Express 4K+ was just released two months ago, and it’s the company’s cheapest 4K streaming box to date (even more so now). It supports all the services and apps you can get on other Roku devices — Disney+, Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu, etc. — and only requires a single 5V/1A USB connection for power. The included remote has a microphone for voice controls, as well as volume/power buttons for your TV.

Roku Ultra (2020) Roku's ultimate media player from last year is $31 off right now. It has additional ports on the back, and has a headphone jack on the remote for private listening. Buy at Amazon

Roku has also discounted last year’s Roku Ultra box to $69, a savings of $31 from the usual price. The Ultra has a built-in USB port, so you can play media files from a flash drive, as well as an Ethernet LAN connector for wired networking. The Ultra’s remote also has a headphone jack for private listening, which isn’t available on the Express 4K+ or most of Roku’s other players — though you can also use your phone for private listening on other players with the Roku app.

Disclaimer: The author of this article owns stock in Roku. This does not impact the opinions stated here.