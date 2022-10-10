Some roller coaster rides are triggering Crash Detection on the iPhone 14

It certainly is putting a number of people through... emotional roller coasters

Apple revealed the iPhone 14 series during a press event last month. This year, the Cupertino firm started heavily distinguishing between regular and Pro models. Not only do the lower-end variants miss out on the Pro camera system, but they also have a different design and a dated chip. This keeps the new Always-On Display (AOD) and Dynamic Island exclusive to the Pro iPhones. So why would someone buy an iPhone 14? Well, there’s an all-new 6.7-inch Plus variant, an improved TrueDepth camera with autofocus, and more. Notably, there’s a new Crash Detection feature that alerts emergency services and contacts when your iPhone detects a severe car crash. Though, it seems that this feature is mistaking some roller coaster rides for vehicle crashes. Consequently, some 911 dispatch centers are receiving automated calls about nonexistent car crashes.

False iPhone Crash Detection triggers

Since the iPhone 14 went on sale, the 911 dispatch center near Kings Island amusement park has received at least six phones calls saying: “The owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash…” Except, the owner was just on a roller coaster. 🆕 by me: https://t.co/hp1fHZBIf6 pic.twitter.com/i0lZPoWzGz — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) October 9, 2022

As the embedded video reflects, some iPhone 14 units are calling 911 when their users ride roller coasters. The feature loops an audio clip mentioning that the user has been in a severe crash. Additionally, it shares the approximate latitude and longitude to help emergency services find you. That’t not to mention that it automatically texts your emergency contacts your coordinates and alerts them about this crash.

In theory, this behavior might seem funny to those reading articles about it. However, it certainly isn’t as fun when you’re on the receiving end of it. Getting a message about a loved one being in a severe car crash can put people through emotional turmoil. We certainly hope Apple finds a way to tweak the algorithm to avoid these false triggers.

